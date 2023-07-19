NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that over $44 million in federal funding will be going to Virginia airports, with a portion of those funds going to Norfolk International Airport.

According to a press release, over $13 million of that funding will be going to Norfolk International Airport for its runway rehabilitation. ORF received the most amount of money from this federal funding.

“Local airports are crucial for travel to, from, and throughout Virginia,” the Senators said. “We’re glad to see this funding continue to support investments at airports across the Commonwealth that will improve safety and efficiency for travelers.”

The rest of the funding will be distributed to other airports across the Commonwealth and will go towards other infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings.