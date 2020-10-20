Warner and Kaine announce more than $600,000 in funding to support The Up Center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $7,829,980 in federal funding to support treatment for substance use disorder (SUD) and drug court programs across the commonwealth.

“We’re pleased to announce these federal funds to support treatment services and enhance public safety in local communities,” the Senators said. “These programs are a critical part of our criminal justice system, as they focus on prevention and rehabilitation, giving those suffering from addiction a better chance at recovery.”

One of those court programs receiving funding is right here in Hampton Roads.

The Up Center, a Norfolk-based program that serves more than 10,000 people locally, is set to accept a total of $690,553 to keep their services going. The group is being recognized under the senators’ Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) Family Drug Court Program awards.

The OJJDP works to improve the capacity of municipalities to better support existing family drug courts or establish new family drug courts.

The senators say they intend the funding to go toward the development, improvement, and expansion of The Up Center.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.

Latest Posts: