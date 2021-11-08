Wanted Norfolk burglary suspect linked to 2 break-ins, police say

John Rust

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a man linked to at least two burglaries in the Ghent area of Norfolk.

John I. Rust, 37, faces two counts of breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and two counts of petit larceny. Police say the burglaries happened in the 1300 block of Graydon Avenue on November 5 and the 600 block of Redgate Avenue on November 7.

Rust is also wanted on charges not related to the buglaries.

Anyone with information on Rust is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

WAVY’s Jon Dowding spoke with a burglary victim, who says Rust stole thousands of dollars of power tools.

