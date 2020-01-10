WANTED: Doumar’s says young man stole money from waitress, tray with food

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A business that is a community staple in Norfolk is asking for the public’s help after a man stole money from a waitress and took off with his tray of food.

Doumar’s Cones and Barbeque posted on Facebook Thursday asking the public to help identify a “young man” who the business believes stole the money and food.

Doumar’s says the incident happened Thursday, and the man also stole the tray that had the food on it.

“The young man pictured here today stole some money from one of our waitresses and took off with his tray and food too!” Doumar’s wrote in the post.

The man is about 20 years old and has a thin build. Photos released by Doumar’s show a man wearing a red jacket, dark pants and black-and-white shoes. The jacket has black and white stripes down the shoulders and sleeves.

He was driving a maroon Chrysler or Acura with front end damage, Doumar’s said. He was also traveling with a “young woman” who wore a headband. She is also in her late teens to about 20 years old.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the car should contact Doumar’s or the police, the post said.