NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in connection with a home invasion and aggravated sexual assault incident in Boston late last month has been arrested in Norfolk.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service task force in Norfolk, 55-year-old Washington Pearson was taken into custody in Norfolk Tuesday.

At the time of his arrest, Pearson was wanted on multiple charges out of West Roxbury District Court including attempted murder, strangulation or suffocation, armed robbery, assault to rape and breaking & entering.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on October 24 on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain.

Officials say Pearson will be arraigned in Virginia, but he is expected to be extradited to Massachusetts pending his hearing.