NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home, the Norfolk SPCA is in desperate need of families willing to adopt or foster dogs.

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) is asking for the public’s help in either adopting or fostering dogs.

Those interested in adopting will be a temporary home for a four-legged friend until they can be connected to a permanent home. All the supplies, including medical care, will be provided by the shelter.

Dogs can only be adopted during specific times:

Tuesdays & Wednesdays | 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

| 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Fridays | 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

| 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturdays & Sundays |12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

In addition, the shelter is looking for new volunteers. Those interested can email volunteerNACC@Norfolk.gov to get all the details on volunteer orientation.

