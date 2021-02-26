Walmart vaccine clinics get underway in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Vaccinations at Walmart clinics are underway in Hampton Roads.

Walmart held clinics Friday in Norfolk at the STEM Academy and in Virginia Beach at the Central Library.

Walmart vaccine clinics aren’t open to the public, and are by appointment only. Walk-ins will be turned away, officials said.

10 On Your Side went to the site in Norfolk Friday afternoon and saw that the clinic appeared to be underway. 10 On Your Side learned that these locations will be changed as time passes.

Per Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, 1,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were given to Walmart for each location. Each location will give out 400 doses a day for three days — Thursday through Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Health’s call center calls people 65 and older on the state’s pre-registration list for Walmart.

Until Friday, Virginians knew Walmart clinics were set to start, but didn’t know where or when.

Walmart said Thursday it was creating a series of community events to administer the COVID-19 vaccine across the country. The goal of those community events is to drive higher vaccination rates in vulnerable communities by improving access to the vaccine.

Other pharmacies were also set to start vaccinations this week, including Walgreens, The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies Inc. (Safeway), Retail Business Services LLC (Food Lion, Giant Food), Topco Associates LLC (Food City), and CPESN LLC, a network of multiple independent community pharmacies.

The state is also working to get the pharmacies to start making appointments through the state’s preregistration list, rather than via their respective websites.

For now, Walmart is asking people to schedule appointments by visiting their website.

The stores listed on the vaccine pages for Walmart and Sam’s Club include:

YORKTOWN: Walmart at 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway 23693

NEWPORT NEWS: Walmart at 6111 Jefferson Avenue 23605

SUFFOLK: 1200 N. Main Street 23434

FRANKLIN: 1500 Armory Drive 23851

Check the Walmart COVID-19 vaccines page for updates.