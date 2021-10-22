‘Walking to Stomp Out Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence’ 5K on Oct. 23 in Norfolk

Shadows of runners show the effort it took to accomplish the Blackberry Farm 5K Spring Gallop Saturday in Aurora, Ill., on Saturday, March 28, 2015. The race featured eight age divisions for males and females 10 and older. It was a CARA-certified race. Well over 100 people took part in this event. (AP Photo / Daily Herald, Paul Michna)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Community members are encouraged to lace up their sneakers on Saturday morning for a breast cancer and domestic violence awareness walk hosted by Gethsemane Community Fellowship Church.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. outside the church on Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk State University. The registration fee for the event is $25 per person, with all proceeds benefitting the GROW Foundation and Daughter Connection of Hampton Roads.

Event organizers say two speakers will share their testimony at the event, including a man who used to be an abuser and is now working to stop the cycle of abuse.

Register online now.

If you or you know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, CLICK HERE for a list of local and national resources.