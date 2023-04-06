The new Waggin Wheels mobile pet pantry from the Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (Courtesy of City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new mobile pet pantry will start heading out into the community to help Norfolk residents who may be struggling to feed their pets.

The Waggin’ Wheels Mobile Pet Pantry from the Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center will bring food and other resources once a month to local libraries in 2023.

“High gas prices, rising food costs and increased living expenses are putting the squeeze on household budgets everywhere. Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) doesn’t want residents to struggle to feed their pets,” a release from the City of Norfolk reads.

The first is April 8 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library at Broad Creek.

Other stops will be from noon to 2 p.m. on these dates:

April 8, May 13, July 8, October 14

Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library at Broad Creek

1425 Norchester Ave.

June 10, September 9, December 9

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library

111 W. Ocean View Ave.

August 12 and November 12

Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library

2350 Berkley Ave. Ext.

The new mobile unit is an extension of the Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center’s Pet Pantry, which provides temporary assistance on a monthly basis to eligible Norfolk residents. FNACC, a non-profit, is funding the new initiative and will have help from Norfolk Public Libraries.

You can read more about the food assistance program and get information on eligibility here. You can also meet adoptable pets and learn more about fostering and volunteering opportunities here.