NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Norfolk can expect a change to their commute this week.

The W. Bay Avenue off-ramp from I-64 west will be closed overnight from Monday, June 6 through Thursday, June 9. The ramp will be closed 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Officials say traffic will be detoured to the 4th View Street off-ramp.

In addition, drivers will see a new traffic pattern on W. Bay Avenue in Norfolk between the I-64 overpass and the 1st View Street intersection.

Officials say both directions of traffic will be open, but traffic will shift.