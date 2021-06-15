VSP investigating shots fired at vehicle on I-64 near 15th View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An investigation is underway into an interstate shooting that occurred Monday evening.

Virginia State Police say the shooting occured around 11:10 p.m. on I-64 westbound, east of 15th View.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 34-year-old female driver, and a 39-year-old passenger were traveling in a 2013 Chevrolet on I-64 when a black Nissan, possibly a Maxia or Altima with Virginia registration passed the Chevrolet and fired a number of rounds at that vehicle. The Nissan had two occupants, a female driver, and a light skinned male passenger with dreadlocks.

The female and male victims in the Chevrolet were not injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757)-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

