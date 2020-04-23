VSP: 63-year-old dies after medical emergency, crash on I-64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 63-year-old man died Wednesday morning after a medical emergency and crash on I-64 in Norfolk.

Police say they received a call about a medical emergency around 6 a.m. Wednesday on I-64 westbound, east of Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

Troopers arrived and found a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze on the interstate shoulder with minor damage.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Newport News, was found dead.

Police do not suspect suspicious circumstances or foul play, but said the man would be taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the official cause of death.

