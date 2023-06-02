NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The drivers of two speeding motorcycles suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a crash on Interstate 564 in Norfolk near Gate 3 Thursday night, Virginia State Police said.

State Police said two Suzuki motorcycles were speeding in the eastbound lanes of I-564 when one driver, identified as Christopher Ray Garcia of Texas, collided with the second driver, Alan McKenzie Richard of Florida, causing each to be thrown from their respective motorcycles.

Garcia has been charged with reckless driving general, while Richard was charged with reckless driving general, no operator’s license and no insurance.

State Police said speed was a factor in the crash.