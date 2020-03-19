1  of  2
Vote from home for the May General Election

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are encouraged to vote from home for the upcoming election in an effort to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

The City of Norfolk and Office of Elections released a statement on Thursday with various options for voters in preparation for the General Election on May 5. 

From now until April 28, absentee ballots can be requested online until 5 p.m. or by mail from the Virginia Department of Elections located on 1100 Bank Street in Richmond.

Voters can also use the link to register or update their information.

When requesting a mail absentee ballot, voters are asked to select “My disability or illness” if there no other applicable reasons listed. 

Latest News

