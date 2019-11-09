Volunteers work to expand Norfolk’s tree canopy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers in Ocean View are doing what they can to beautify the city of Norfolk.

On Saturday they began working to expand Norfolk’s tree canopy at Sarah Constant Beach Park.

The President of Friends of Norfolk’s Environment Board said they were able to do this because of a grant from Bank of America and the Arbor Day Foundation.

“We’re planting about 30 trees and several hundred grasses shrubs and perennials, said Cindy Shurling, President of Friends of Norfolk Environment Board.

“This is one of the four planting projects we’ve done in conjunction with the grant and our fourth and final project,” Shurling said.

Celebrate Trees is an environmental initiative designed as a community partnership that gives residents and businesses a reason to celebrate and grow Norfolk’s tree canopy.

City officials also attended and say the event helps the goal of trying to raise the city’s tree canopy from about twenty-six to thirty percent.