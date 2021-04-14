VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads looking for volunteers for vaccination clinics, Meals on Wheels

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The region’s volunteer center is looking for people to volunteer for vaccination clinics as well as other services to the community during the pandemic.

VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads works with around 200 organizations in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.

Over the last year, they’ve worked to help nonprofit organizations that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 get volunteers to assist during a critical time for the community.

Stephanie Gorham, who is the executive director, says some volunteers are starting to feel fatigued from giving back so much over the last year.

“Volunteers were hesitant this year to do a lot of different opportunities,” she said. “When we put out the announcement we were helping with FEMA, we had a huge response. This is not the first clinic we’ve worked with but every time we’ve put out a call, we’ve had an amazing response. It’s been wonderful but as the weeks go on, our recurring volunteers are getting fatigued so we’re hoping new recruits come out.”

With April being National Volunteer Month and next week being National Volunteer Week, Gorham wanted to thank those who have given back so much.

Now, they’re looking for help to volunteer at sites like FEMA’s mass vaccination clinic at Military Circle.

Gorham says they’ve placed around 400 volunteers at that site alone.

They’re also looking for help for Meals on Wheels, to deliver food to those who are homebound.

To volunteer, click here.