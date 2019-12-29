Volcano Sushi and Asian Bistro announces reopening date after August fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After a kitchen fire closed a local restaurant for several months, Volcano Sushi and Asian Bistro has announced their reopening date.

The restaurant posted on their Facebook page saying they would be reopening on February 1, 2020.

10 On Your Side first brought you details of the closing after a kitchen fire damaged the building back in mid-August.

Courtesy of Norfolk Fire and Rescue

On October 31, the restaurant posted that they would be reopening on New Years Day.

They later said delays in construction pushed back the opening date one month.

