NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- The Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware Association of Broadband Cooperatives (VMDABC) held its second annual Rural Fiber Expo in Norfolk on Thursday.

According to a press release, the company held the event to discuss its progress after a successful year of delivering connectivity to Virginians across the Commonwealth, as well as to preview the path forward to connect rural areas in the region.

Photo Courtesy: Sam Brumberg

Photo Courtesy: Sam Brumberg

Photo Courtesy: Sam Brumberg

Photo Courtesy: Sam Brumberg

Photo Courtesy: Sam Brumberg

Photo Courtesy: Sam Brumberg

This expo comes as a new high-speed internet option was announced that will be available for some residents in Hampton Roads.

During the expo, Government leaders, business leaders, and stakeholders continued to conversation about closing the broadband gap by holding two panels for people to attend.

The first panel included delegates from the General Assembly and discussed the legislative approach to rural broadband. The second included Rural Broadband CEOs and discussed the origin story of Co-op broadband.

With the help of VMDABC, Virginia is set to become one of the first large states in the country to deliver total broadband access across the Commonwealth.