Virtual classes canceled for Norfolk Public Schools Monday due to network services being offline

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools announced Sunday that it has canceled virtual classes for Monday due to network services being offline.

Classes are canceled for November 2 and the school says that services are expected to be restored by 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4. The day will be treated as an “inclement weather day.”

School officials say that in alignment with the school’s approved academic calendar for SY2020-2021, students will not have classes on Tuesday, November 3 because of Election Day.

To make up for the lost day, school officials say the grading window for quarter one will be extended to Monday, November 9, to provide students an opportunity to complete make-up assignments.

