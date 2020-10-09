Virtual career fair for veterans, military community in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The DAV and RecruitMilitary will be hosting a virtual career fair for members of the military community next week.

The free online hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The fair is for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, reserve members, and military spouses.

Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, select retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring and in large volumes.

“At Bradley-Morris and RecruitMilitary, we care deeply about the military community we serve that includes job seekers, employers, and our own team. Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, to protect the safety of everyone involved, we shifted all upcoming in-person hiring events into our virtual veteran career fair platform,” says Chris Stevens, Senior Vice President at RecruitMilitary.

“Virtual hiring events are not new to us. We’ve been offering these types of events, in addition to digitally interactive resources, for several years. We’re proud to continue serving those who need us during this time to secure employment and sustain workforce development.”

For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, click here. To view a tour of the virtual event format, click here.

