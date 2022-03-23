WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Virginia’s two U.S. senators addressed the deadly quintuple shooting on Granby Street last weekend, calling it a tragedy that repeats itself way too many times.

U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats representing Virginia, made a point to say it’s not just a Hampton Roads issue or a Virginia issue, but a nationwide issue.

“We have a lot on our shoulders,” said Kaine. “Congress, thus far, has been a big disappointment, I’ll be honest, in terms of taking on this surge of gun violence because Congress has kind of been in hock to the gun manufacturers on this.”

Luckily, multiple avenues from the federal government have been available to help local gun violence intervention and prevention groups that are making a difference nationwide.

Warner says additional funding to Justice Department programs could trickle down to programs making an impact.

“Whether there’s a good program from Newark that needs to be implemented in Norfolk, we got to take best practices from around the country. Have them implemented,” he said.

Senator Kaine says American Rescue Plan funding from last year has been used to offset challenges law enforcement has faced the last few years.

“The state of Virginia used some of the funding we provided to provide salary increases for law enforcement professionals, recognizing that there were shortages, that there were hiring needs,” he said.

Even with federal support, senators say one piece of legislation won’t make the difference. A community effort is needed for people to put the guns down.

“It’s going to take not just all of the government, but all of the community effort,” said Warner. “Anti-gun violence programs, more community activities to protect young people.”

Another issue discussed was the impact ghost guns have had on community violence.

The most recent government spending bill allocated $199,000 for the Friends of the Portsmouth Juvenile Court Inc.’s project to implement a Group Violence Intervention Program. Kaine’s office says it hopes to address conditions that encourage participation and perpetuation of community violence.

Former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring requested $2.5 million of ARPA funding go to six cities —including Newport News, Norfolk, and Hampton — to help fund community violence prevention efforts.