Virginia’s job market shows improvement as continued claims for unemployment drop

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy released updated, adjusted data that shows 25,990 Virginians filed unemployment claims for the week ending August 1.

That is a decline of 16,976 from the previous week and for the week ending July 25, continued claims decreased by 17,806 to 327,020.

“The sharp decline in initial unemployment claims in Virginia reverses the trend of increasing claims from the last three weeks. Initial claims reached their lowest point since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Robert McNab, director of the Dragas Center.

“Continuing claims also declined to their lowest point since April but remain well above the peak of continuing claims observed in the aftermath of the Great Recession. We caution against making any firm conclusions about the direction of the recovery until there are several weeks of sustained decreases or increases in the initial claims data. The recent decline in cases in Hampton Roads is also welcome news.”

Across the United States, the U.S. Department of Labor shows that 1.6 million Americans filed an initial unemployment claim either through a regular state program (984,192) or the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program (655,707).

“Initial claims fell sharply this week with another 1.6 million Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits. Initial claims are still elevated and there is evidence to suggest that layoffs are becoming permanent,” said Dominique Johnson, research associate at the Dragas Center.

“For 20th consecutive week, initial claims are above the peak levels observed during the Great Recession. With more than 31 million Americans still receiving some form of unemployment benefits, this will also be the first week that recipients won’t receive the $600 expanded benefits. Even if Congress passes a new bill to extend benefits, it will take weeks for states to get the money to workers.”

