NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo’s Tim the meerkat, a fan favorite alongside brothers Hardy and Nub, died after recently suffering a stroke.

The zoo announced Tim’s death on Monday, saying the preliminary necropsy showed the 9-year-old meerkat had a blood clot in his heart, which traveled to his brain and caused a stroke.

Tim the meerkat and his brothers (Courtesy of the Virginia Zoo)

The zoo says his brothers have been “handling the transition well.”

“The Africa Zoo Keepers will continue monitoring them after this significant loss to the Zoo’s hierarchy,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.