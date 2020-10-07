Virginia Zoo’s otter mates die within weeks each other

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo’s longtime otter couple recently died within weeks of each other.

The zoo says Sawyer and his mate Merrill were both older than the average 12-year life expectancy for an otter. Sawyer was 12 years old and Merrill was 15.

Sawyer died a few weeks ago from geriatric-related health complications, and Merrill’s health declined quickly after Sawyer’s death. The zoo says the decision was made to administer humane euthanasia to Merrill the weekend before last.

“Merrill’s long, active life was a testament to the incredible care our Zoo Keepers and veterinary staff put into our work with the animals every day,” the zoo wrote on Facebook, and said the otters “undoubtedly will be missed by many of our fellow staff, volunteers and guests.”

There are no plans to bring new otters to the zoo at this time, but any newcomers will be arranged through recommendations from the Asian Small-Clawed Otter SSP (Species Survival Plan). The Asian small-claw otters are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, due to habitat loss and reduction of prey due to the enivoronmental pollution, the zoo says.

The zoo reopened this summer with coronavirus restrictions in place. For more information, click here.

