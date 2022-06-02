NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A pair of lions are the newest residents at the Virginia Zoo!

On Thursday, the zoo announced that two sisters, Asha and Kali, joined the zoo and completed their pride. They were born at Blank Park Zoo in November 2017 and came to Norfolk on a recommendation from the Species Survival Plan.

That plan is a breeding and population management program. It is designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of animal populations in care.

Zoo officials say that Kali weighs in at 311 pounds, while her sister, Asha, comes in closer to 300 pounds.

They are described as enjoying “ice treats and toys such as boomer balls and various scent enrichment.”

Asha and Kali explored their new home for the first time this past Tuesday.

They join the zoo nearly two months after a 5-year-old lion, named Ansel, made the move to the Mermaid City. He has met Asha and Kali, but it will be a while before the three will be seen out together.

The zoo is hosting a Lion House Warming Party on June 12 from 10 am to 2 pm.