Virginia Zoo welcomes male vulture as a part of breeding program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo announced their newest bird a cinereous vulture John Denver (JD) just arrived from California to mate with their female cinereous vulture, Eve.

The Zoo’s Cinereous vulture exhibit is where guests can see the Zoo’s conservation efforts at work through the Species Survival Plan.

Once the male arrived at the Virginia Zoo, he was quarantined for 30 days before undergoing a physical exam from the Zoo’s veterinarian, Dr. Tara Reilly.

With a clean bill of health the Zoo said, it was time for, “John Denver,” to meet his new mate.

As an homage to Denver the city the four-year-old originally hailed from, Keepers named him John Denver.

Before JD and Eve were properly introduced to each other, Zoo Manager, Crystal Matthews made a couple of habitat modifications including adding temporary mesh to split the exhibit into two spaces.

The Zoo said on their online blog, the modifications allowed the pair to see, hear and smell each other, but not come into contact yet, at least until the pair was comfortable enough around one another.

The Virginia Zoo used to have two female cinereous vultures, through their breeding program, but “Meera” was sent to the Riverbanks Zoo in South Carolina.

In mid-December, after about two days of living near each other, the Zoo Manager removed the mesh, allowing Meera and John Denver to interact.

During the introduction, the Zoo said, Keepers and Animal Care staff were on-site to observe each bird’s behaviors, both as individuals and as a pair.

Photo provided by the Virginia Zoo.

Walter (left) and Meera (right) photo of provided by the Virginia Zoo.

Photo of John Denver provided by the Virginia Zoo.

Meera (right) appears to stare suspiciously at her new mate, John Denver, who is partially hiding behind a tree.

John Denver (top) and Eve (bottom).

So Far, John Denver and Eve have adjusted well to each other. JD is spreading his wings to become more comfortable in his new home as well, the Zoo said.

Keepers said JD was initially shy around them, but with Eve directing him, he has become more comfortable around the staff.

Animal Care staff are hopeful for the pair to breed in the future, to help save their species, which is listed as near threatened to extinction due to human-animal conflict such as poisoning.

The species’ global population is estimated at 14,000-20,000 mature individuals.

The Zoo’s cinereous vultures can be seen on exhibit year-round.

The Virginia Zoo said JD and Eve can be recognized by their feather patterns; Eve has more solid feathers on her body with white patches on her wing, while John Denver’s feathers are more marbled.

Latest Posts