Virginia Zoo unveils name of new baby giraffe

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk unveiled the name of the new baby giraffe Thursday, Tiana!

The calf was born in mid-January as its first 2021 baby. The Masai giraffes are currently listed as endangered due to habitat loss and poaching, the zoo says, so every new calf born is very important to maintaining the species.

“We appreciate all the donations, love, and support for Imara’s calf and we hope you like the name Imara chose. We think it’s a perfect fit; watch the video to find out!”

