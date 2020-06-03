Virginia Zoo tops $40k in donations, asks for more help

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, the Virginia Zoo is asking for financial help.

The Virginia Zoo has suffered a significant loss in revenue due to being closed during the pandemic.

So far, the zoo has received about $40,000 so far through its emergency operating fund.

“While we are still uncertain when we will reopen our gates, the health and well-being of the Zoo’s 700 animal residents (their Keepers and the rest of our staff) continues to be our top priority,” the zoo wrote.

But, the organization still needs more money.

“Just like our animals, anything big or small can have an impact,” the zoo said.

Donations will support operations and make sure there are enough resources to keep the zoo running.

Visit the zoo’s emergency fund page for more information.

Latest Posts: