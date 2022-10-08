NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo is taking precautions with some birds at their facility due to a local confirmed case of avian flu.

According to a Facebook post from The Virginia Zoo, Wildlife authorities confirmed cases of the high pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) in a Canadian goose population along the Lafayette and Elizabeth Rivers.

These cases are not unexpected as wild birds are in the midst of fall migration.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Virginia Zoo has increased its biosecurity patrols and has relocated its most at-risk birds to indoor or protected habitats.

The zoo is letting visitors know that they may notice a few empty habitats and altered programs until the threat of HPAI has passed.