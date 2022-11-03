NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Zoo keepers and veterinary staff are monitoring the zoo’s 21-year-old male Masai giraffe, Billy.

According to a Facebook post from The Virginia Zoo, Billy is one the of the oldest male giraffes in the U.S. and has been experiencing symptoms of arthritis.

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Zoo

Arthritis is common in older animals, but keepers and veterinary staff is monitoring his conditions closely and providing treatments to keep him comfortable.

Keepers will give Billy the options to stay in the giraffe barn or shift into the exhibit on a day-to-day basis. The windows to Billy’s stalls have been covered to give him privacy while he is resting.