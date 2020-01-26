Virginia Zoo raises money to help animals affected by Australia bushfires

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk hosted a special event Sunday aimed at not only educating visitors of their native Australian animals, but also raising money to help animals suffering now down under.

From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. the zoo hosted “Act for Australia.” It was dubbed “a day to raise awareness, educate and help support the animals affected by the fires and those who are trying to save their lives,” the zoo’s website said.

As many as 500 million animals – including some that are critically endangered – have died in the Australian bushfires, according to Zoos Victoria, an organization that tends to injured wildlife.

“It’s always hard for us to hear about animals harmed by any large weather events,” said Sarah Peterson, Visitor Engagement Coordinator of the Virginia Zoo.

To raise money for the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund the zoo held a special Australia Exhibit Behind the Scenes Tour with their animals.

If you would like to donate text ‘WALLABY’ to 435-06 to make a donation.