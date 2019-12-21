Virginia Zoo offers Arctic Adventures Camp

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo is offering a camp the week after Christmas to keep kids engaged during the holiday break.

The Arctic Adventures Camp runs Dec. 30 through Jan. 3, and is designed for kids in first grade through fifth grade.

The camp features a different theme each day. Monday’s theme is “Beary Cool.” It’s about polar bears and other animals that live in the world’s most extreme habitats.

Tuesday’s theme is “Snug as a Bug.” Zoo officials speak with kids about where animal go in the winter.

Wednesday’s theme called “Frost Bite” discusses how animals sustain themselves during winter.

Finally, on Thursday, the theme is “Tip of the Iceberg.” Zookeepers will teach students about how plants and animals depend on one another, and how humans can positively impact their habitats.

Kids can attend one or all of the camp days. The price for one day is $75 for Virginia Zoo members and $90 for non-members. The price for the whole camp is $235 for members, and $250 for non-members.

The day camp runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. There is aftercare available until 5 p.m. for an extra cost.

To sign up for the camp click here.