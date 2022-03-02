Virginia Zoo offering free admission this weekend for health care workers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo is giving free admission to health care workers on March 5 and 6.

The admission deal for the Norfolk zoo is open to employees at hospitals, doctor’s offices, veterinary clinics, etc. — that means health care professionals who take care of humans and animals can all get in on the offer.

A valid badge or another form of ID from the person’s health care employer must be shown at the time of ticket purchase.

The deal doesn’t apply to entire parties, only the health care employee.

The discount must be honored in-person at the zoo’s ticket booth. The free admission cannot be given online.

The Virginia Zoo is open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last tickets are sold at 3 p.m.