Virginia Zoo moves toward more inclusive, sensory-friendly visitor experience

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is working to make sure all visitors can experience the animals, even those who may be overwhelmed by all that’s going on.

The zoo has partnered with KultureCity to provide bags filled with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards.

They say the goal is to make the park a more inclusive environment — and the bags have been a key part in doing it.

“The zoo itself can be very over-stimulating experience, for there are lots of sights, sounds and smells that are very unfamiliar for people… So, those both young and of all ages who may process things a little differently may be over stimulated at the zoo,” said Michelle Lewis, education manager at the Virginia Zoo.

The zoo has a limited amount of bags to hand out, so if you need one make sure to pick yours up first thing when you get there.

The certification process also means Virginia Zoo staff will be trained on how to recognize visitors with sensory needs and how to handle situations like that.

The zoo will also have quiet zones designated for those that need to take a break from the hustle and bustle.

KultureCity also has an app that helps visitors identify what sensory features are available at the zoo.

For more information, visit virginiazoo.org/sensoryinclusion.

