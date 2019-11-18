Virginia Zoo mourns the passing of 1 1/2 YO orangutan, Sofie

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo is morning the passing of the 1 1/2-year-old Bornean orangutan Sofie on Monday.

According to the Zoo, despite almost a full week of highly intensive, around-the-clock treatment and care, the young orangutan has passed away.

Veterinary and animal care staff had reportedly been providing care for Sofie since November 11 after she fell ill to a severe infection that affected critical body functions.

Although the Zoo’s veterinary care staff provided Sofie with every “viable option to try and help her recover,” the young orangutan’s infection ended up being too severe.

According to zoo officials, a CT scan of Sofie’s brain showed ‘irreparable massive swelling” due to the infection.

Officials say, the “extremely difficult” decision of humane euthanasia was made to help Sofie’s passing be pain-free.

Sofie’s parents, mother Dara and father Solaris, are reportedly continuing to handle the news well along with other orangutans in the facility.

Officials say Dara was able to watch the entire process of young Sofie’s treatment right up until she passed away.

The Virginia Zoo staff relayed their thanks to the community for their messages of support throughout the ordeal.