Virginia Zoo mourns the loss of Red Panda ‘Timur’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo mourns the loss of the red panda, Timur, or Timmy as he was known to many.

Timur was born in 2015 and came to the Virginia Zoo in 2017.

Timur had a history of seizures and recently experienced another one where he was taken to the Animal Wellness Campus for treatment and observation.

Despite receiving intensive veterinary care, he did not recover. Necropsy results are still pending.

His keepers and the entire Zoo staff are feeling the loss of Timur, but grateful for the educational contributions he made for his species.

Bo, a female red panda has moved into the red panda habitat by the Zoo Train. The red panda habitat in Asia is currently under construction but should reopen later this spring.