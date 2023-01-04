NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo is mourning the passing of the facility’s two-toed sloth, Riley.

According to Zoo officials, Riley was being treated for a juvenile heart condition. Riley was born at the Virginia Zoo in April to mother, Honey.

Riley had gotten intensive care from internal Zoo Keeper and medical staff, as well as several outside specialists, after exhibiting changes in behaviors and presenting with an imbalance of electrolytes, an enlarged heart, and other health concerns.

Unfortunately, health officials say Riley’s condition would not have improved with further treatment or procedures, and the difficult decision for humane euthanasia was made in early December.

The Zoo is awaiting histopathology results to determine what may have been the underlying cause of Riley’s conditions.