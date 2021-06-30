Virginia Zoo mourns loss of male watusi ‘Khari’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is mourning the loss of one of their male watusi cattle.

Officials from the Zoo say Khari passed away on exhibit after he got caught in a section of the exhibit fence. Members of the Zoo’s Veterinarian and Animal Care Team responded to the scene, however, Khari was unable to be resuscitated.

Khari came to the Virginia Zoo back in January 2018 for his exhibit in the Africa Okavango Delta which he shared with two other male watusi, Kamau and Gamba, and four female Hartmann’s mountain zebra.

In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, the Zoo says animals will remain off exhibit while the perimeter fence gets modified.

