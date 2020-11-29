Virginia Zoo mourns loss of 15-year-old Betty, facility’s oldest Eastern bongo

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo is mourning the loss of Betty, the zoo’s oldest Eastern bongo.

Zoo officials say that Betty was recently being treated for an acute gastrointestinal illness by their animal care team, but despite their best efforts, she passed away.

Betty was born at the Virginia Zoo in 2005 and eventually became the dominant female of the herd.

She went on to birthing eight calves over the years, contributing to the Eastern bongos’ critically endangered population. Betty was described as an excellent mother and will be dearly missed at the zoo, officials say.

  • Courtesy – Virginia Zoo
  • Courtesy – Virginia Zoo

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10