Virginia Zoo introduces newly hatched Victoria Crowned Pigeon chick

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Check to see if any of your Easter eggs are missing because there’s a newborn at the Virginia Zoo.

A newly hatched Victoria Crowned Pigeon chick, the largest species of pigeons in the world, was shown off by Zoo officials for the first time.

The Virginia Zoo says the chick hatched last month, however its sex is still to be determined.

According to the National Aviary, the incubation for Victoria Crowned Pigeons lasts for about 30 days with both parents caring for the chick for four weeks in the nest and another 13 weeks after it fledges.

Inside our Easter basket today is this adorable Victoria Crowned pigeon chick! Hatched on March 20, this rad chick belongs to the largest species of pigeons on earth. Its sex is still TBD, but its sister that hatched last year is still at the Zoo & adoring her sibling 💙 pic.twitter.com/kGZujQHtLS — The Virginia Zoo (@VirginiaZoo) April 12, 2020

