Virginia Zoo in Norfolk reopens with restrictions

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s opening week for the Virginia Zoo. Monday through Wednesday they are only welcoming members back, but the public will be allowed back on Thursday.

But the reopening comes with changes.

“It’s been a very long three months for us and the animals, so we are all ready set to rock and roll. We have everything in place, even I would say our animals have missed people quite a bit,” said Executive Director Greg Bockheim.

Bockheim said if you see the animals looking at you funny, it’s because they missed you and are excited to see people again.

Getting a ticket to the zoo won’t be as easy as just showing up anymore.

“If you come to the zoo today, you need to make an online reservation. So, for your party, make a reservation on our website online. We have some very specific guidelines: you’re to wear a mask when you enter through the ticket booth, you’re free to take that off when you’ve created some space between yourself when you’re on grounds,” he said.

And while you’re at the zoo, they ask you to keep your distance. In fact, there are several signs and placings to remind you.

“The zoo’s paths are now one-way, go to the left. So you come in and we have that path in front of all of our great animal exhibits,” he explained.

Thousands of people have already made reservations from Monday through Wednesday, but that is only for members.

“We’re having a soft opening for these three days, which is for members, then past that on [June] 25, we will start selling tickets to everyone to the entire community.”

Bockheim said he wants to welcome everyone and find the safest way to do it.

“This gives us a chance to see our directional paths working properly. Are visitors well behaved? Are they following the policies and guidelines? So it really gives us an advantage to see what we are in for and how we can keep people safe,” he said.

Normally, they see half a million visitors each year, but being closed the past three months really hurt their busy season.

“You can imagine: The past three months are the busiest months of the season where we would usually raise $1.5 million in zoo membership. Those funds just aren’t there this year. A donor will match any fund brought by the community,” he explained.

So even if you’re not a fan of baby giraffes or sloths, Bockheim hopes there is something everyone can enjoy.

“As well as the baby animals that have all been born during these three months, the flowers are all in full bloom right now. We’ve added three pollinator gardens, so those will attract bees other insects and butterflies,” he said.

If you’d like to donate to help the zoo with their operation emergency support, click here.

