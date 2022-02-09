Virginia Zoo hosting job fair, looking to fill several positions

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo is hosting a job fair to hire for several positions for the upcoming season. 

The Zoo is looking to fill many part-time positions including concession and retail associates, cooks and drivers for the fan-favorite Zoo train. Officials say experience is a plus, but not required.

The hiring events are scheduled below:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 15,  9 a.m. to Noon 
  • Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to Noon     

All applicants are advised to arrive any time between the job fair times and report to the Admin Classroom, located to the right of the Ticket Booths.

Applicants are asked to bring a printed copy of their resume and will be interviewed on the spot for approximately 15 minutes on a first-come, first-serve basis. Zoo officials clarified interviews are not for animal-related positions.

Attendees will receive one free zoo admission ticket to use on a later date.

