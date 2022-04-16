NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo is hosting its first-ever Adult Prom Night.

You can be crowned king or queen of the jungle Saturday, April 16, while meeting the animals in their habitats until 7 p.m.

The event begins at 5 pm. Gates close at 7:30 pm, event ends at 8:30 pm.

The party later extends to the Event Pavilion for guests to dance to throwback tunes, strike a prom pose at the photo station and see the Royal Court Crowning by special guests.



Zoo officials say prom attire from any decade is highly encouraged.

The prom night will feature the “Zoo brew” Slow Pour Pils by O’Connor Brewing, food trucks, Cast Iron Catering, Capt’n Crabby and Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

All guests receive one drink ticket good for beer or wine, additional beer and wine available for purchase.



This is a 21+ event, IDs will be checked at the gate.