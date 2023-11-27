NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo is asking the Hampton Roads community to help raise $6000 for animal enrichment.

The fundraising efforts are part of Giving ZooDay, a movement started by zoos across the country in partnership with Giving Tuesday to demonstrate support for zoos working to preserve wildlife for generations to come.

A spokesperson for the zoo says all of the money raised will be used for animal enrichment to keep the animals mentally-stimulated, happy and healthy. Examples of animal enrichment could include physical items, special food or toys that mentally engage the animals and keep them active.

“Giving locally not only strengthens our community’s efforts towards wildlife conservation, but

your generosity directly impacts the animals that call the Virginia Zoo home.” Christabelle

Fernandez, Director of Development at the Virginia Zoo, said.

Supporters can donate on the zoo’s website by choosing their favorite animal’s team. Online donors will receive the following perks depending on their donation level:

$25, name recognition in blog

$50, magnet

$100, coaster

$250, invitation to exclusive Turtle Oasis experience

The zoo has raised more than a third of its $6000 target but is asking for the community’s help to meet its goal by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Last year, the zoo raised a little over $6000 and the money was used to purchase items from the zookeepers’ enrichment wish list.