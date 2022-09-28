NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Asia-Trail of the Tiger exhibit at Virginia Zoo has welcomed new residents.

According to a press release, a female Malayan tiger, Cahaya, explored her new exhibit in mid-August and female red pandas Bo and Natasha were introduced to their newly renovated exhibit last week.

Cahaya arrived at the zoo in late May as part of a Species Survival Plan and is set to pair with the zoo’s 11-year-old male Malayan tiger Christopher. The pair is not expected to be introduced for some time due to Cahaya’s age and the tiger’s solitary.

Bo arrived in May 2018 and has been living at the Animal Wellness Campus (AWC) while the exhibit went under renovation. Natasha joined Bo at AWC in early spring.

All of the new residents can now be seen along the Asia-Trail of the Tiger exhibit.