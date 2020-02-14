Virginia Zoo debuts a fun way to save wildlife

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Every year, the Virginia Zoo raises money for organizations that are trying to prevent the extinction of at risk species.

This year, they’ve brought fun to wild life conservation with “Quarters for Conservation.”

PHOTO COURTESY OF: The Virginia Zoo

The collection of games was made possible by the City of Norfolk and Hampton Roads Transit, who donated two bus shelters. They were then refurbished with eight unique games that light up and make sounds.

The proceeds from this idea will be donated yearly to the focus of several of the zoo’s conservation efforts, including, big cats, frogs, red pandas, rhinos and much more.

The zoo’s executive director, Greg Bockheim, knew that adding a bit of fun to conservation would be a good idea.

“What better way to strengthen our mission to save animals from extinction then with a little fun and games?” he asked.

