NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo will be closed for the remainder of the day Monday after a minor gas leak was discovered.

According to a Facebook post from the zoo, their team discovered a minor gas leak in one of the pipes near the entrance of the zoo while they working on upgrades to the new electric train.

All of the animals are safe and being monitored by staff at the zoo.

The Virginia Zoo says they are continuing the evaluate the issue and plans to safely reopen Tuesday