Virginia Zoo asks for donations after COVID-19 closure’s ‘significant financial impact’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus has had far-reaching impacts, from sickening people across the world, to closing schools and sending classes online, to damaging businesses.

In Norfolk, COVID-19 has had a “significant financial impact” on the Virginia Zoo. The zoo and the Virginia Zoological Society ordinarily rely on ticket sales, memberships and events for income, but coronavirus has cut that short.

The zoo is asking for donations to help care for its 700 animals through an emergency operating fund.

“Their health is our top priority so we are taking every precaution to safeguard their well-being as well as their Zoo Keepers and the rest of our staff,” the zoo’s emergency operating fund page reads.

The zoo is says the fund will be used to support operations and ensure it has additional resources “to go the extra mile for all areas” of the zoo.

“Just like our animals, anything big or small can have an impact,” the zoo said.

Click here to learn more about the zoo’s emergency fund.

