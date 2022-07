NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is mourning the loss of Charo the Cheetah.

In an announcement Monday, the zoo said 10-year-old Charo had liver disease and was in kidney failure. Her condition was in such decline, the veterinarian decided it was best to put Charo to sleep.

Charo arrived in Norfolk in 2019 with her foster daughter Lima. Keepers are monitoring Lima as she deals with the loss of her mother, and so far say she is acclimating and eating well.