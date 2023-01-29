NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Zoo announced that one of their adult Masai giraffes has passed away.

According to a Facebook post from The Virginia Zoo, Masai giraffe Billy was at the zoo for 21 years and contributed significantly to the health and longevity of the species by siring 15 calves.

Billy is also one of the oldest giraffes in human care and grew to be the largest individual in the zoo’s giraffe herd.

Photo Courtesy: The Virginia Zoo Photo Courtesy: The Virginia Zoo

Virginia Zoo says that they had to make the decision to euthanize Billy after his quality of life took a turn after months of age-related health issues.

Following the loss of Billy, The Virginia Zoo will be closed on Jan. 30 to allow zo staff the time and space to grieve.